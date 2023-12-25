why Prenetics Global Limited [PRE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Prenetics Global Limited [NASDAQ: PRE] price surged by 3.91 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Prenetics Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading genomics-driven health sciences company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, along with recent business updates.

A sum of 78414 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.33K shares. Prenetics Global Limited shares reached a high of $5.58 and dropped to a low of $5.08 until finishing in the latest session at $5.58.

The one-year PRE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.2. The average equity rating for PRE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Prenetics Global Limited [PRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRE shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Prenetics Global Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prenetics Global Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.06.

PRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Prenetics Global Limited [PRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.10. With this latest performance, PRE shares gained by 21.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for Prenetics Global Limited [PRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 4.99 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prenetics Global Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prenetics Global Limited [PRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +47.71. Prenetics Global Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.06.

Return on Total Capital for PRE is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prenetics Global Limited [PRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.80. Additionally, PRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prenetics Global Limited [PRE] managed to generate an average of -$479,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Prenetics Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.32 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Prenetics Global Limited [PRE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.