why Paymentus Holdings Inc [PAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.42

Paymentus Holdings Inc [NYSE: PAY] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.11 at the close of the session, up 0.22%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2023.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that Dushyant Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:.

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 5th, where Mr. Sharma will participate in a fireside chat at 2:15 pm ET.

Paymentus Holdings Inc stock is now 126.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAY Stock saw the intraday high of $18.2329 and lowest of $17.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.78, which means current price is +157.98% above from all time high which was touched on 12/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 140.14K shares, PAY reached a trading volume of 70704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paymentus Holdings Inc [PAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAY shares is $17.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Paymentus Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paymentus Holdings Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAY in the course of the last twelve months was 38.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.24.

How has PAY stock performed recently?

Paymentus Holdings Inc [PAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, PAY shares gained by 13.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for Paymentus Holdings Inc [PAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.33, while it was recorded at 17.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

Paymentus Holdings Inc [PAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paymentus Holdings Inc [PAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.93. Paymentus Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for PAY is now -0.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paymentus Holdings Inc [PAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.18. Additionally, PAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paymentus Holdings Inc [PAY] managed to generate an average of -$407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Paymentus Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.24 and a Current Ratio set at 4.24.

Earnings analysis for Paymentus Holdings Inc [PAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paymentus Holdings Inc go to 33.20%.

Insider trade positions for Paymentus Holdings Inc [PAY]

The top three institutional holders of PAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.