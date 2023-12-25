why Palomar Holdings Inc [PLMR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.83

Palomar Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PLMR] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $57.37 at the close of the session, down -0.16%.

Palomar Holdings Inc stock is now 27.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLMR Stock saw the intraday high of $59.13 and lowest of $56.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.41, which means current price is +26.67% above from all time high which was touched on 12/05/23.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 146.65K shares, PLMR reached a trading volume of 91097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palomar Holdings Inc [PLMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLMR shares is $66.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Palomar Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palomar Holdings Inc is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLMR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.40.

How has PLMR stock performed recently?

Palomar Holdings Inc [PLMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, PLMR shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for Palomar Holdings Inc [PLMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.90, while it was recorded at 58.09 for the last single week of trading, and 54.65 for the last 200 days.

Palomar Holdings Inc [PLMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palomar Holdings Inc [PLMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.92. Palomar Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.95.

Return on Total Capital for PLMR is now 14.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palomar Holdings Inc [PLMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.00. Additionally, PLMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palomar Holdings Inc [PLMR] managed to generate an average of $273,141 per employee.Palomar Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings analysis for Palomar Holdings Inc [PLMR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palomar Holdings Inc go to 22.50%.

Insider trade positions for Palomar Holdings Inc [PLMR]

The top three institutional holders of PLMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.