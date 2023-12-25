why Minerals Technologies, Inc. [MTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.67

Minerals Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: MTX] surged by $1.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $69.89 during the day while it closed the day at $69.44. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual December Small-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7, 2023.

Minerals Technologies, Inc. stock has also gained 5.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTX stock has inclined by 28.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.67% and gained 14.36% year-on date.

The market cap for MTX stock reached $2.26 billion, with 32.50 million shares outstanding and 32.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 169.40K shares, MTX reached a trading volume of 92296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Minerals Technologies, Inc. [MTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTX shares is $72.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minerals Technologies, Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MTX stock trade performance evaluation

Minerals Technologies, Inc. [MTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, MTX shares gained by 12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.47 for Minerals Technologies, Inc. [MTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.77, while it was recorded at 67.81 for the last single week of trading, and 57.87 for the last 200 days.

Minerals Technologies, Inc. [MTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Minerals Technologies, Inc. [MTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.88 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Minerals Technologies, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.75.

Return on Total Capital for MTX is now 9.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Minerals Technologies, Inc. [MTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.89. Additionally, MTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Minerals Technologies, Inc. [MTX] managed to generate an average of $30,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Minerals Technologies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.31.

Minerals Technologies, Inc. [MTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.