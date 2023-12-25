why Genesco Inc. [GCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.50

Genesco Inc. [NYSE: GCO] slipped around -0.44 points on Friday, while shares priced at $33.66 at the close of the session, down -1.29%. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Genesco Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today reported third quarter results for the three months ended October 28, 2023.

Genesco Inc. stock is now -26.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GCO Stock saw the intraday high of $34.05 and lowest of $33.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.04, which means current price is +94.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 148.91K shares, GCO reached a trading volume of 70452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genesco Inc. [GCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCO shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Genesco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genesco Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

How has GCO stock performed recently?

Genesco Inc. [GCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, GCO shares gained by 7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for Genesco Inc. [GCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.59, while it was recorded at 34.08 for the last single week of trading, and 29.81 for the last 200 days.

Genesco Inc. [GCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genesco Inc. [GCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +47.64. Genesco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.03.

Return on Total Capital for GCO is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genesco Inc. [GCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.62. Additionally, GCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genesco Inc. [GCO] managed to generate an average of $3,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Genesco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Earnings analysis for Genesco Inc. [GCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genesco Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Genesco Inc. [GCO]

The top three institutional holders of GCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.