why FreightCar America Inc [RAIL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.25

FreightCar America Inc [NASDAQ: RAIL] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.60 during the day while it closed the day at $2.57. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Company delivers another strong quarterly gross margin with further expansion.

Reaffirms EBITDA guidance; adjusts full year revenue and railcar delivery guidance down.

FreightCar America Inc stock has also gained 4.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RAIL stock has declined by -6.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.20% and lost -19.69% year-on date.

The market cap for RAIL stock reached $46.00 million, with 17.22 million shares outstanding and 12.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.30K shares, RAIL reached a trading volume of 80767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FreightCar America Inc [RAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAIL shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAIL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for FreightCar America Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FreightCar America Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

RAIL stock trade performance evaluation

FreightCar America Inc [RAIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, RAIL shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for FreightCar America Inc [RAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

FreightCar America Inc [RAIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FreightCar America Inc [RAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.66 and a Gross Margin at +7.08. FreightCar America Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.65.

Return on Total Capital for RAIL is now -2.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.99. Additionally, RAIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FreightCar America Inc [RAIL] managed to generate an average of -$27,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.FreightCar America Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FreightCar America Inc [RAIL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FreightCar America Inc go to 3.00%.

FreightCar America Inc [RAIL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RAIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RAIL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RAIL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.