why Erie Indemnity Co. [ERIE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $115.00

Erie Indemnity Co. [NASDAQ: ERIE] jumped around 3.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $332.80 at the close of the session, up 0.96%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Erie Insurance ranks No. 1 in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Study finds ERIE is best in customer satisfaction for both homeowners and renters insurance.

Erie Insurance (ERIE) is the best in home insurance customer satisfaction, ranking No. 1 in both homeowners and renters insurance business lines, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Study.

Erie Indemnity Co. stock is now 33.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ERIE Stock saw the intraday high of $333.75 and lowest of $329.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 333.73, which means current price is +66.83% above from all time high which was touched on 12/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 112.63K shares, ERIE reached a trading volume of 79920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Erie Indemnity Co. [ERIE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIE shares is $115.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel Nicolaus have made an estimate for Erie Indemnity Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Erie Indemnity Co. is set at 7.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIE in the course of the last twelve months was 56.90.

How has ERIE stock performed recently?

Erie Indemnity Co. [ERIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, ERIE shares gained by 15.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.20 for Erie Indemnity Co. [ERIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.59, while it was recorded at 329.34 for the last single week of trading, and 256.86 for the last 200 days.

Erie Indemnity Co. [ERIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Erie Indemnity Co. [ERIE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.35 and a Gross Margin at +12.76. Erie Indemnity Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.57.

Return on Total Capital for ERIE is now 24.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Erie Indemnity Co. [ERIE] managed to generate an average of $49,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Erie Indemnity Co. [ERIE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Erie Indemnity Co. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Erie Indemnity Co. [ERIE]

