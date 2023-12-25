why Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.25

Americas Car Mart, Inc. [NASDAQ: CRMT] jumped around 3.96 points on Friday, while shares priced at $79.70 at the close of the session, up 5.23%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that America’s Car-Mart Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results.

Key Operating Metrics.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Americas Car Mart, Inc. stock is now 10.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRMT Stock saw the intraday high of $79.80 and lowest of $75.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 127.96, which means current price is +37.13% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 98.08K shares, CRMT reached a trading volume of 74962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRMT shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Americas Car Mart, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americas Car Mart, Inc. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.79.

How has CRMT stock performed recently?

Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.34. With this latest performance, CRMT shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.84, while it was recorded at 74.52 for the last single week of trading, and 88.04 for the last 200 days.

Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.26. Americas Car Mart, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.45.

Return on Total Capital for CRMT is now 5.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.50. Additionally, CRMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT] managed to generate an average of $9,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Americas Car Mart, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.86 and a Current Ratio set at 7.49.

Insider trade positions for Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT]

The top three institutional holders of CRMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.