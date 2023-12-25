why American States Water Co. [AWR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $87.33

American States Water Co. [NYSE: AWR] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $82.65 during the day while it closed the day at $81.67. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that American States Water Company Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

$0.16 per share increase, or 23.2%, in recorded third quarter 2023 consolidated diluted EPS (“2023 third quarter results”) compared to third quarter of 2022.

or $0.12 per share increase, or 16.4%, as adjusted, to remove a favorable variance of $0.04 per share resulting from the receipt of a final decision in the cost of capital proceeding in June 2023.

American States Water Co. stock has also loss -0.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AWR stock has inclined by 1.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.76% and lost -11.76% year-on date.

The market cap for AWR stock reached $3.02 billion, with 36.96 million shares outstanding and 36.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 189.41K shares, AWR reached a trading volume of 88000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American States Water Co. [AWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWR shares is $87.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for American States Water Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American States Water Co. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

AWR stock trade performance evaluation

American States Water Co. [AWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, AWR shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for American States Water Co. [AWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.16, while it was recorded at 81.81 for the last single week of trading, and 85.09 for the last 200 days.

American States Water Co. [AWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American States Water Co. [AWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.75 and a Gross Margin at +47.94. American States Water Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.91.

Return on Total Capital for AWR is now 9.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American States Water Co. [AWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.51. Additionally, AWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American States Water Co. [AWR] managed to generate an average of $96,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.American States Water Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American States Water Co. [AWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American States Water Co. go to 4.40%.

American States Water Co. [AWR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.