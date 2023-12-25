Western New England Bancorp Inc [WNEB] stock Downgrade by Hovde Group analyst, price target now $7.50

Western New England Bancorp Inc [NASDAQ: WNEB] closed the trading session at $8.65 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.36, while the highest price level was $8.73. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about November 22, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 8, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.56 percent and weekly performance of 4.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 55.32K shares, WNEB reached to a volume of 85626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western New England Bancorp Inc [WNEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WNEB shares is $8.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WNEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Western New England Bancorp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western New England Bancorp Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for WNEB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.11.

WNEB stock trade performance evaluation

Western New England Bancorp Inc [WNEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, WNEB shares gained by 11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.05 for Western New England Bancorp Inc [WNEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 8.58 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

Western New England Bancorp Inc [WNEB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western New England Bancorp Inc [WNEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.64. Western New England Bancorp Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.89.

Return on Total Capital for WNEB is now 12.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western New England Bancorp Inc [WNEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.41. Additionally, WNEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western New England Bancorp Inc [WNEB] managed to generate an average of $76,816 per employee.Western New England Bancorp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western New England Bancorp Inc [WNEB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WNEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western New England Bancorp Inc go to 10.00%.

Western New England Bancorp Inc [WNEB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WNEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WNEB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WNEB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.