West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG] Stock trading around $85.63 per share: What’s Next?

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [NYSE: WFG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.34%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM that WEST FRASER DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (“West Fraser” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE: WFG) has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.30 per share on the Common shares and Class B Common shares in the capital of the Company, payable on January 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 29, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

Over the last 12 months, WFG stock rose by 19.05%. The one-year West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.51. The average equity rating for WFG stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.06 billion, with 81.27 million shares outstanding and 53.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 171.39K shares, WFG stock reached a trading volume of 86709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFG shares is $94.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFG in the course of the last twelve months was 76.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.47.

WFG Stock Performance Analysis:

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, WFG shares gained by 12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.65 for West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.03, while it was recorded at 83.28 for the last single week of trading, and 75.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.09. West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.36.

Return on Total Capital for WFG is now 32.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.04. Additionally, WFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG] managed to generate an average of $233,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.47 and a Current Ratio set at 3.51.

WFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. go to 28.83%.

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. [WFG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.