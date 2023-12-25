Watts Water Technologies, Inc. [WTS] Stock trading around $209.99 per share: What’s Next?

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: WTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.55%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:33 PM that Watts Water Technologies Inc. to Acquire Josam Company.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) (“Watts”) – through its subsidiaries, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of plumbing, heating and water quality products and solutions – today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Josam Company (“Josam”), a leading provider and manufacturer of drainage and plumbing products for over 100 years. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality customized products to a diverse customer base serving commercial, industrial, and multi-family end markets. Josam’s annualized sales are approximately $35 million.

Chief Executive Officer Robert J. Pagano Jr. commented, “Today’s acquisition is consistent with our established strategy and further positions Watts for growth. The addition of Josam’s innovative, specified products to our portfolio will allow us to offer our customers expanded capabilities and solutions. We expect that the company’s complementary sales networks and channel relationships will help drive growth and provide increased cross-selling opportunities. With a commitment to providing outstanding customer service, Josam is also a strong cultural fit for Watts. We look forward to welcoming the Josam team to Watts Water Technologies.”.

Over the last 12 months, WTS stock rose by 42.51%. The one-year Watts Water Technologies, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.69. The average equity rating for WTS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.00 billion, with 27.31 million shares outstanding and 26.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 126.57K shares, WTS stock reached a trading volume of 79370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Watts Water Technologies, Inc. [WTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTS shares is $195.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

WTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. [WTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, WTS shares gained by 7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.49 for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. [WTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.86, while it was recorded at 207.02 for the last single week of trading, and 177.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Watts Water Technologies, Inc. [WTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.36 and a Gross Margin at +44.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Total Capital for WTS is now 22.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. [WTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.32. Additionally, WTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. [WTS] managed to generate an average of $54,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.74.

WTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. go to 7.84%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. [WTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.