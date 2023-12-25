Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH] is -30.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ: WASH] gained 1.94% on the last trading session, reaching $32.62 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH), yesterday declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The dividend will be paid January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2024.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (“the Corporation), NASDAQ: WASH, is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company (“Washington Trust”, “the Bank”), with $7.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast’s premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation’s website at ir.washtrust.com, or the Bank’s website at www.washtrust.com.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. represents 17.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $555.52 million with the latest information. WASH stock price has been found in the range of $32.23 to $32.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 100.74K shares, WASH reached a trading volume of 77019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WASH shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WASH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for WASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for WASH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.38.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, WASH shares gained by 23.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.81 for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.94, while it was recorded at 32.04 for the last single week of trading, and 28.42 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.85. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.11.

Return on Total Capital for WASH is now 8.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.53. Additionally, WASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. [WASH] managed to generate an average of $109,799 per employee.Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.03.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WASH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. go to 5.00%.

The top three institutional holders of WASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.