Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Salem Media Group Inc [SALM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Salem Media Group Inc [NASDAQ: SALM] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 1.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.54. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Salem News Channel’s Andrew Wilkow Raises $166,000 for Veterans.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Andrew Wilkow used the combined resources of his Salem News Channel TV show and SiriusXM radio show to raise $166,568 for a variety of Veteran’s related charities, with his annual Close Air Support fundraiser. Listeners from all over the country joined in to support those causes, based on his on-air appeal. This year the total was more than $100,000 over last year’s donations.

Wilkow has been raising funds for Veterans for the last 10 years and raising the awareness level for returning Veterans who need special assistance. This year those charities included Horses for Heroes, Legacy Expeditions, Paws for Purple Hearts, Special OPs Association of America, Special OPs Warrior Foundation, Stop Soldier Suicide, Veteran’s Community Housing Coalition, and Wishes for Warriors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 84463 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Salem Media Group Inc stands at 8.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.13%.

The market cap for SALM stock reached $14.81 million, with 21.66 million shares outstanding and 11.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.05K shares, SALM reached a trading volume of 84463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salem Media Group Inc [SALM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SALM shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SALM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Salem Media Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salem Media Group Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SALM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SALM stock performed recently?

Salem Media Group Inc [SALM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, SALM shares dropped by -9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SALM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for Salem Media Group Inc [SALM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6281, while it was recorded at 0.5435 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8233 for the last 200 days.

Salem Media Group Inc [SALM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salem Media Group Inc [SALM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +12.91. Salem Media Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.21.

Return on Total Capital for SALM is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salem Media Group Inc [SALM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.82. Additionally, SALM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salem Media Group Inc [SALM] managed to generate an average of -$2,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Salem Media Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings analysis for Salem Media Group Inc [SALM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SALM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salem Media Group Inc go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Salem Media Group Inc [SALM]

