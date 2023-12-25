Wall Street Analyst Upgrade FB Financial Corp [FBK]. What else is Wall St. saying

FB Financial Corp [NYSE: FBK] closed the trading session at $40.02 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.715, while the highest price level was $40.30. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM that FB Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on November 21, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2023.

“This quarter’s cash dividend marks FB Financial’s 23rd consecutive quarter of paying cash dividends,” Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented. “We believe our consistent dividend record highlights our Board’s interest in maintaining a regular quarterly cash dividend as a component of our efforts to build long-term value for our shareholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.74 percent and weekly performance of 2.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 183.40K shares, FBK reached to a volume of 92474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FB Financial Corp [FBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBK shares is $38.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for FB Financial Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FB Financial Corp is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.46.

FBK stock trade performance evaluation

FB Financial Corp [FBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, FBK shares gained by 20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for FB Financial Corp [FBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.34, while it was recorded at 39.54 for the last single week of trading, and 30.75 for the last 200 days.

FB Financial Corp [FBK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FB Financial Corp [FBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.66. FB Financial Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.26.

Return on Total Capital for FBK is now 9.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FB Financial Corp [FBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.62. Additionally, FBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FB Financial Corp [FBK] managed to generate an average of $70,891 per employee.FB Financial Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

FB Financial Corp [FBK]: Institutional Ownership

