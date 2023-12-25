Wall Street Analyst Initiated MeridianLink Inc [MLNK]. What else is Wall St. saying

MeridianLink Inc [NYSE: MLNK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.84%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM that RegCheck® by Asurity® Announces Integration with MeridianLink to Enable Enhanced Mortgage Origination Compliance.

Asurity Technologies, LLC (“Asurity”), a leading provider of consumer lending compliance and risk management software, today announced the successful integration of its best-in-class mortgage loan compliance solution, RegCheck, with MeridianLink, a leading digital lending platform for financial institutions. The integration enables MeridianLink LOS users to achieve an exceptional level of transaction-specific visibility of risk and to gain efficiency in managing compliance reporting, streamlining processes, and reducing documentation.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

RegCheck, recognized for its robust capabilities in ensuring individual loan-level compliance with mortgage industry applicable laws and regulations, enables loan officers and compliance specialists to accelerate loan closings with greater confidence and accuracy. Leveraging the advantages of innovative technology and deep domain expertise, RegCheck rapidly identifies root cause compliance failures in loan applications and pinpoints the specific data gaps that need to be addressed throughout the loan origination process, accelerating processing timelines, reducing errors – ultimately, making loans more serviceable and saleable.

Over the last 12 months, MLNK stock rose by 86.31%. The one-year MeridianLink Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -40.3. The average equity rating for MLNK stock is currently 3.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.01 billion, with 80.64 million shares outstanding and 21.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 188.09K shares, MLNK stock reached a trading volume of 91442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MeridianLink Inc [MLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLNK shares is $18.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLNK stock is a recommendation set at 3.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MeridianLink Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MeridianLink Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MLNK in the course of the last twelve months was 32.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.03.

MLNK Stock Performance Analysis:

MeridianLink Inc [MLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, MLNK shares gained by 37.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.53 for MeridianLink Inc [MLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.35, while it was recorded at 24.71 for the last single week of trading, and 18.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MeridianLink Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MeridianLink Inc [MLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +50.55. MeridianLink Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for MLNK is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MeridianLink Inc [MLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.15. Additionally, MLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MeridianLink Inc [MLNK] managed to generate an average of $1,723 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.MeridianLink Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.03 and a Current Ratio set at 2.03.

MLNK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MeridianLink Inc go to 1.40%.

MeridianLink Inc [MLNK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MLNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MLNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.