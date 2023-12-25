Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lantronix Inc [LTRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lantronix Inc [NASDAQ: LTRX] traded at a low on 12/22/23, posting a -1.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.78.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 74376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lantronix Inc stands at 4.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.41%.

The market cap for LTRX stock reached $215.42 million, with 36.88 million shares outstanding and 30.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 135.35K shares, LTRX reached a trading volume of 74376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lantronix Inc [LTRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTRX shares is $9.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Lantronix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantronix Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTRX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

How has LTRX stock performed recently?

Lantronix Inc [LTRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, LTRX shares gained by 8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.71 for Lantronix Inc [LTRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

Lantronix Inc [LTRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantronix Inc [LTRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.66 and a Gross Margin at +37.76. Lantronix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.85.

Return on Total Capital for LTRX is now -5.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lantronix Inc [LTRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.29. Additionally, LTRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lantronix Inc [LTRX] managed to generate an average of -$24,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Lantronix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 2.03.

Earnings analysis for Lantronix Inc [LTRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantronix Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lantronix Inc [LTRX]

