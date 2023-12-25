Wall Street Analyst Initiated Champions Oncology Inc [CSBR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Champions Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: CSBR] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.01 at the close of the session, up 2.04%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Champions Oncology Reports Quarterly Revenue of $11.6 Million.

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology solutions, today announced its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended October 31, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Champions Oncology Inc stock is now 11.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSBR Stock saw the intraday high of $5.33 and lowest of $4.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.32, which means current price is +26.84% above from all time high which was touched on 07/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.47K shares, CSBR reached a trading volume of 70614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Champions Oncology Inc [CSBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSBR shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Champions Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Champions Oncology Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 732.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has CSBR stock performed recently?

Champions Oncology Inc [CSBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.68. With this latest performance, CSBR shares dropped by -6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Champions Oncology Inc [CSBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.48, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.56 for the last 200 days.

Champions Oncology Inc [CSBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Champions Oncology Inc [CSBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Champions Oncology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.90.

Return on Total Capital for CSBR is now -27.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Champions Oncology Inc [CSBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.48. Additionally, CSBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Champions Oncology Inc [CSBR] managed to generate an average of -$23,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Champions Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings analysis for Champions Oncology Inc [CSBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Champions Oncology Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Champions Oncology Inc [CSBR]

The top three institutional holders of CSBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CSBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CSBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.