Wall Street Analyst Downgrade GATX Corp. [GATX]. What else is Wall St. saying

GATX Corp. [NYSE: GATX] closed the trading session at $119.76 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $119.28, while the highest price level was $120.60. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that GATX Corporation to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Thomas A. Ellman, executive vice president and chief financial officer of GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX), will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. EST.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, please access the appropriate link at least 15 minutes prior to the start time at www.gatx.com under the “Investors” tab. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.62 percent and weekly performance of 1.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 135.24K shares, GATX reached to a volume of 79756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GATX Corp. [GATX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GATX shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GATX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for GATX Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GATX Corp. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GATX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

GATX stock trade performance evaluation

GATX Corp. [GATX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, GATX shares gained by 9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GATX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.78 for GATX Corp. [GATX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.96, while it was recorded at 118.25 for the last single week of trading, and 115.04 for the last 200 days.

GATX Corp. [GATX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GATX Corp. [GATX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.72 and a Gross Margin at +44.98. GATX Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.25.

Return on Total Capital for GATX is now 4.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GATX Corp. [GATX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 330.44. Additionally, GATX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 302.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GATX Corp. [GATX] managed to generate an average of $81,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.GATX Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GATX Corp. [GATX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GATX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GATX Corp. go to 12.00%.

GATX Corp. [GATX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GATX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GATX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GATX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.