Viemed Healthcare Inc [VMD] Stock trading around $8.10 per share: What’s Next?

Viemed Healthcare Inc [NASDAQ: VMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.43%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Viemed to Centralize Market for Common Shares on NASDAQ Through Voluntary Delisting from TSX.

“The Company is taking strategic action to enhance market efficiency and optimize our administrative processes by consolidating trading volumes on NASDAQ, as the majority of both outstanding shares and trading volume is currently concentrated in the United States. The delisting from TSX will create a singular focal point and central marketplace for the Company’s common shares, contributing to increased long-term liquidity on NASDAQ and increased shareholder value.” said Viemed Chief Operating Officer, Todd Zehnder.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, VMD stock rose by 7.14%. The one-year Viemed Healthcare Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.68. The average equity rating for VMD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $311.77 million, with 38.05 million shares outstanding and 33.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 101.39K shares, VMD stock reached a trading volume of 93607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Viemed Healthcare Inc [VMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMD shares is $14.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Viemed Healthcare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viemed Healthcare Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

VMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Viemed Healthcare Inc [VMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, VMD shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.46 for Viemed Healthcare Inc [VMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.27, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viemed Healthcare Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viemed Healthcare Inc [VMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.19 and a Gross Margin at +60.27. Viemed Healthcare Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.48.

Return on Total Capital for VMD is now 8.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viemed Healthcare Inc [VMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.71. Additionally, VMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viemed Healthcare Inc [VMD] managed to generate an average of $10,902 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Viemed Healthcare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Viemed Healthcare Inc [VMD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.