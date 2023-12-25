Viant Technology Inc [DSP] Stock trading around $7.29 per share: What’s Next?

Viant Technology Inc [NASDAQ: DSP] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 0.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.29. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Viant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising technology company, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at an upcoming investor conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 81248 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viant Technology Inc stands at 4.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.14%.

The market cap for DSP stock reached $113.29 million, with 15.54 million shares outstanding and 14.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 67.05K shares, DSP reached a trading volume of 81248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viant Technology Inc [DSP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSP shares is $7.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Viant Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viant Technology Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has DSP stock performed recently?

Viant Technology Inc [DSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, DSP shares gained by 25.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.86 for Viant Technology Inc [DSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 7.13 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

Viant Technology Inc [DSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viant Technology Inc [DSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.27 and a Gross Margin at +39.46. Viant Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.04.

Return on Total Capital for DSP is now -16.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viant Technology Inc [DSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.46. Additionally, DSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viant Technology Inc [DSP] managed to generate an average of -$38,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Viant Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Viant Technology Inc [DSP]

The top three institutional holders of DSP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DSP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DSP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.