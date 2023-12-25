Usio Inc [USIO] fell -2.73% so far this year. What now?

Usio Inc [NASDAQ: USIO] loss -8.29% or -0.14 points to close at $1.61 with a heavy trading volume of 70527 shares. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Usio Welcomes Payments Veteran Mr. Jerry Uffner as Senior Vice President of Card Issuing Sales.

Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jerry Uffner, an accomplished leader with a proven track record of driving payment operation revenue growth, as Senior Vice President of Card Issuing Sales.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Before joining Usio, Mr. Uffner held the position of President at Tern Commerce, Inc, an early-stage fintech payment company where he helped spearhead the launch of their Fintech Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform and established Tern as a Program Manager. Mr. Uffner previously served as Senior Vice President of Prepaid at FIS, successfully stabilizing revenue and increasing EBITDA in the Prepaid Division after a period of decline. In addition, Uffner was enlisted to rejuvenate FirstView Financial, achieving an impressive 100% increase in revenue during his tenure. Uffner has demonstrated his ability by developing numerous new prepaid products with market differentiation and unique positioning, earning him accolades in the form of payment industry product innovation awards. Jerry’s extensive sales leadership experience also includes serving some of the most notable publicly traded FinTech organizations such as Worldpay and First Data and privately held FinTech companies, such as TransCard and InComm.

It opened the trading session at $1.689, the shares rose to $1.78 and dropped to $1.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USIO points out that the company has recorded -12.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 46.18K shares, USIO reached to a volume of 70527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Usio Inc [USIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USIO shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Usio Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for USIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for USIO in the course of the last twelve months was 0.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

Trading performance analysis for USIO stock

Usio Inc [USIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, USIO shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for Usio Inc [USIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7992, while it was recorded at 1.6970 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8147 for the last 200 days.

Usio Inc [USIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Usio Inc [USIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.51 and a Gross Margin at +17.08. Usio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.90.

Return on Total Capital for USIO is now -26.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Usio Inc [USIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.73. Additionally, USIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Usio Inc [USIO] managed to generate an average of -$46,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Usio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Usio Inc [USIO]

The top three institutional holders of USIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in USIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in USIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.