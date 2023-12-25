Universal Corp. [UVV] is 23.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Universal Corp. [NYSE: UVV] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $65.89 during the day while it closed the day at $65.12. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Universal Corporation Releases 2023 Sustainability Report.

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) announces the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. “Universal is proud of the efforts taken in the last year to promote the sustainability of our operations and contribute to global sustainability goals,” said George C. Freeman III, Universal’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We are taking important steps to advance our sustainability agenda as we continue to monitor and address the environmental and social impacts of our business. We are excited to share details of our work in this year’s sustainability report.”.

Universal’s 2023 Sustainability Report focuses on the Company’s primary sustainability topics as well as its environmental, social and supply chain goals. This report has been prepared with reference to GRI Standards and SASB Agriculture Products Standard, and data disclosed in this report reflects activities from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The 2023 Sustainability Report is available at: http://universalcorp.com/Resources/Practices/2023%20Universal%20Sustainability%20Report.pdf.

Universal Corp. stock has also gained 2.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UVV stock has inclined by 36.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.92% and gained 23.31% year-on date.

The market cap for UVV stock reached $1.60 billion, with 24.56 million shares outstanding and 23.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 174.74K shares, UVV reached a trading volume of 87225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Universal Corp. [UVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UVV shares is $59.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Davenport have made an estimate for Universal Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Corp. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for UVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for UVV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

UVV stock trade performance evaluation

Universal Corp. [UVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, UVV shares gained by 17.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.39 for Universal Corp. [UVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.68, while it was recorded at 64.05 for the last single week of trading, and 51.16 for the last 200 days.

Universal Corp. [UVV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Universal Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 2.92.

Universal Corp. [UVV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UVV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UVV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.