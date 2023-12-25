Ubiquiti Inc [UI] moved up 0.88: Why It’s Important

Ubiquiti Inc [NYSE: UI] surged by $1.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $140.15 during the day while it closed the day at $139.49. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 7:06 AM that Ubiquiti Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

~ Revenues of $463.1 million ~.

Ubiquiti Inc stock has also gained 2.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UI stock has declined by -2.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.64% and lost -49.00% year-on date.

The market cap for UI stock reached $8.43 billion, with 60.44 million shares outstanding and 4.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 109.17K shares, UI reached a trading volume of 86550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ubiquiti Inc [UI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UI shares is $132.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UI stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Ubiquiti Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ubiquiti Inc is set at 4.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for UI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43.

UI stock trade performance evaluation

Ubiquiti Inc [UI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, UI shares gained by 21.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for Ubiquiti Inc [UI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.17, while it was recorded at 137.21 for the last single week of trading, and 172.14 for the last 200 days.

Ubiquiti Inc [UI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ubiquiti Inc [UI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.06 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. Ubiquiti Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.01.

Return on Total Capital for UI is now 72.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.01. Additionally, UI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ubiquiti Inc [UI] managed to generate an average of $265,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Ubiquiti Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 3.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ubiquiti Inc [UI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ubiquiti Inc go to 20.40%.

Ubiquiti Inc [UI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.