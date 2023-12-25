Titan Machinery Inc [TITN] moved up 0.04: Why It’s Important

Titan Machinery Inc [NASDAQ: TITN] closed the trading session at $28.52 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.46, while the highest price level was $29.00. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2023.

– Record Revenue for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 of $694.1 million, with EPS of $1.32 — Closes Acquisition of J.J. O’Connor & Sons Pty. Ltd. in October 2023 — Updates Fiscal 2024 Modeling Assumptions -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.22 percent and weekly performance of 2.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 220.05K shares, TITN reached to a volume of 85333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Titan Machinery Inc [TITN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TITN shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TITN stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Titan Machinery Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Machinery Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TITN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

TITN stock trade performance evaluation

Titan Machinery Inc [TITN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, TITN shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TITN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Titan Machinery Inc [TITN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.77, while it was recorded at 28.51 for the last single week of trading, and 28.82 for the last 200 days.

Titan Machinery Inc [TITN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Machinery Inc [TITN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.26 and a Gross Margin at +19.19. Titan Machinery Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for TITN is now 16.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan Machinery Inc [TITN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.64. Additionally, TITN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan Machinery Inc [TITN] managed to generate an average of $37,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.07.Titan Machinery Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Titan Machinery Inc [TITN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TITN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Titan Machinery Inc go to 25.00%.

Titan Machinery Inc [TITN]: Institutional Ownership

