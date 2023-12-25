Territorial Bancorp Inc [TBNK] fell -54.94% so far this year. What now?

Territorial Bancorp Inc [NASDAQ: TBNK] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM that Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend.

“Today’s interest rate environment continues to be challenging to the banking industry. The steep increases in interest rates have resulted in higher mortgage rates, which caused many potential homebuyers to hesitate before buying a home. These developments have led to lower loan volumes and higher interest costs, which have impacted our net interest margins. We are being diligent in controlling our expenses as we work through this current interest rate environment. Competition for deposits and pricing are impacting financial performance across the banking industry, and while we expect our net interest margins to continue decreasing through the remainder of 2023, our focus remains on maintaining our solid asset quality. We have strengthened our liquidity levels and have been able to maintain our strong capital levels, which are above regulatory required levels” said Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and CEO.

A sum of 90045 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.68K shares. Territorial Bancorp Inc shares reached a high of $11.38 and dropped to a low of $10.41 until finishing in the latest session at $10.82.

The one-year TBNK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -54.57. The average equity rating for TBNK stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Territorial Bancorp Inc [TBNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBNK shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBNK stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Territorial Bancorp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Territorial Bancorp Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBNK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.19.

TBNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Territorial Bancorp Inc [TBNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, TBNK shares gained by 47.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.24 for Territorial Bancorp Inc [TBNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.29, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Territorial Bancorp Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Territorial Bancorp Inc [TBNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.09. Territorial Bancorp Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.00.

Return on Total Capital for TBNK is now 5.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Territorial Bancorp Inc [TBNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.82. Additionally, TBNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Territorial Bancorp Inc [TBNK] managed to generate an average of $61,525 per employee.Territorial Bancorp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

TBNK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Territorial Bancorp Inc go to 4.00%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc [TBNK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TBNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TBNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TBNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.