Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. [RGR] moved up 0.98: Why It’s Important

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. [NYSE: RGR] closed the trading session at $45.56 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.19, while the highest price level was $45.72. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Diluted Earnings of 42¢ Per Share and Declares Quarterly Dividend of 17¢ Per Share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) announced today that for the third quarter of 2023, net sales were $120.9 million and diluted earnings were 42¢ per share. For the corresponding period in 2022, net sales were $139.4 million and diluted earnings were $1.03 per share.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net sales were $413.2 million and diluted earnings were $2.13 per share. For the corresponding period in 2022, net sales were $446.6 million and diluted earnings were $3.90 per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.00 percent and weekly performance of 4.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 158.33K shares, RGR reached to a volume of 89809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. [RGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGR shares is $83.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for RGR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.18.

RGR stock trade performance evaluation

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. [RGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, RGR shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. [RGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.39, while it was recorded at 44.84 for the last single week of trading, and 52.10 for the last 200 days.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. [RGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. [RGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.36 and a Gross Margin at +31.83. Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.82.

Return on Total Capital for RGR is now 30.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. [RGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.16. Additionally, RGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. [RGR] managed to generate an average of $46,985 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.18 and a Current Ratio set at 4.48.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. [RGR]: Institutional Ownership

