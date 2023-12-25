Strategic Education Inc [STRA] gain 19.74% so far this year. What now?

Strategic Education Inc [NASDAQ: STRA] gained 1.79% on the last trading session, reaching $93.78 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Jack Welch Management Institute Ranked Eighth Best Online MBA Program by Poets&Quants.

JWMI recognized in the list of best online MBA programs for the sixth year in a row.

The Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University (JWMI) was recognized by Poets&Quants, the premier online publication for business education news, as one of the top 10 online MBA programs for 2024. JWMI was ranked number 8 out of 50 institutions, securing its spot in the top 10 for the third consecutive year. Data for the rankings came from surveys distributed to participating schools and to alumni, with 50 schools included in this year’s ranking.

Strategic Education Inc represents 24.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.29 billion with the latest information. STRA stock price has been found in the range of $91.80 to $94.215.

If compared to the average trading volume of 105.78K shares, STRA reached a trading volume of 70951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Strategic Education Inc [STRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRA shares is $99.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Strategic Education Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Strategic Education Inc is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for STRA in the course of the last twelve months was 45.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for STRA stock

Strategic Education Inc [STRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, STRA shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.15 for Strategic Education Inc [STRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.37, while it was recorded at 92.35 for the last single week of trading, and 80.80 for the last 200 days.

Strategic Education Inc [STRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Strategic Education Inc [STRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +42.59. Strategic Education Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.38.

Return on Total Capital for STRA is now 3.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Strategic Education Inc [STRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.85. Additionally, STRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Strategic Education Inc [STRA] managed to generate an average of $11,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Strategic Education Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Strategic Education Inc [STRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Strategic Education Inc go to 6.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Strategic Education Inc [STRA]

The top three institutional holders of STRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.