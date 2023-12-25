Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr [SPPP] Stock trading around $10.48 per share: What’s Next?

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr [AMEX: SPPP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.46%.

Over the last 12 months, SPPP stock dropped by -20.06%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 77.74K shares, SPPP stock reached a trading volume of 95102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SPPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr [SPPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, SPPP shares gained by 5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr [SPPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 10.40 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr [SPPP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.