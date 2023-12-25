SiTime Corp [SITM] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $160

SiTime Corp [NASDAQ: SITM] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 0.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $126.67. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:05 AM that SiTime Solves Critical Challenges in GPS-enabled Defense Systems.

Breakthrough Performance and Reliability of the Endura Epoch Platform Addresses Precision Timing Issues for Aerospace and Defense.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced its Endura Epoch Platform™ built for robust and resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services critical in defense operations. The ruggedized MEMS oven-controlled oscillator (OCXO) boosts the resilience of PNT systems and other equipment, such as radars, field and airborne radios, satcom terminals and avionics against spoofing, jamming and other disruptions in Global Positioning System (GPS) signals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 71727 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SiTime Corp stands at 4.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.69%.

The market cap for SITM stock reached $2.85 billion, with 21.70 million shares outstanding and 16.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 173.15K shares, SITM reached a trading volume of 71727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SiTime Corp [SITM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITM shares is $135.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for SiTime Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SiTime Corp is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.29.

How has SITM stock performed recently?

SiTime Corp [SITM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, SITM shares gained by 9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for SiTime Corp [SITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.81, while it was recorded at 125.06 for the last single week of trading, and 116.47 for the last 200 days.

SiTime Corp [SITM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SiTime Corp [SITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.69 and a Gross Margin at +64.51. SiTime Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Total Capital for SITM is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SiTime Corp [SITM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, SITM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SiTime Corp [SITM] managed to generate an average of $61,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.SiTime Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.26 and a Current Ratio set at 21.32.

Earnings analysis for SiTime Corp [SITM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SiTime Corp go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for SiTime Corp [SITM]

The top three institutional holders of SITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SITM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SITM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.