Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP] Stock trading around $45.41 per share: What’s Next?

Simulations Plus Inc. [NASDAQ: SLP] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 1.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.41. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Simulations Plus Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

Conference call to be on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), announced today that it will report first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 73418 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Simulations Plus Inc. stands at 3.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for SLP stock reached $905.48 million, with 19.94 million shares outstanding and 16.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.09K shares, SLP reached a trading volume of 73418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLP shares is $53.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Simulations Plus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simulations Plus Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.88.

How has SLP stock performed recently?

Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.09. With this latest performance, SLP shares gained by 14.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.94 for Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.79, while it was recorded at 43.54 for the last single week of trading, and 42.80 for the last 200 days.

Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.64 and a Gross Margin at +80.48. Simulations Plus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.72.

Return on Total Capital for SLP is now 4.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.70. Additionally, SLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP] managed to generate an average of $50,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Simulations Plus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.88 and a Current Ratio set at 10.88.

Earnings analysis for Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simulations Plus Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Simulations Plus Inc. [SLP]

