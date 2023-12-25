Sidoti lifts Matrix Service Co. [MTRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Matrix Service Co. [NASDAQ: MTRX] slipped around -0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.09 at the close of the session, down -1.66%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual November Micro-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day November Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, November 15-16, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

Matrix Service Co. stock is now 62.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTRX Stock saw the intraday high of $10.4299 and lowest of $10.065 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.98, which means current price is +120.31% above from all time high which was touched on 10/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 255.61K shares, MTRX reached a trading volume of 72928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Matrix Service Co. [MTRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTRX shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Matrix Service Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matrix Service Co. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTRX in the course of the last twelve months was 31.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

How has MTRX stock performed recently?

Matrix Service Co. [MTRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, MTRX shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for Matrix Service Co. [MTRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.78, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Matrix Service Co. [MTRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matrix Service Co. [MTRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.71 and a Gross Margin at +3.88. Matrix Service Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.59.

Return on Total Capital for MTRX is now -15.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matrix Service Co. [MTRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.46. Additionally, MTRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matrix Service Co. [MTRX] managed to generate an average of -$20,574 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.89.Matrix Service Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings analysis for Matrix Service Co. [MTRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matrix Service Co. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Matrix Service Co. [MTRX]

