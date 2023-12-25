Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR [SHG] gain 8.45% so far this year. What now?

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR [NYSE: SHG] closed the trading session at $30.29 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.9281, while the highest price level was $30.34. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 1:01 AM that Shinhan Bank, SCB TechX and Other Financial Institutions Successfully Complete Second Stablecoin Remittances Pilot on the Hedera Network.

Shinhan Bank (the first modern bank in Korea), SCB TechX (Siam Commercial Bank’s technology innovation business unit), and the largest financial institution in Taiwan today announced the successful completion of a stablecoin remittance proof-of-concept (PoC) pilot. The PoC was built on the highly-efficient and eco-friendly Hedera open-source public network.

The pilot achieved real-time settlement and real-time foreign exchange (FX) rate integration across the Thai Baht (THB), New Taiwan dollar (NTD), and South Korean won (KRW) in a test environment that aligns to current production capabilities. The PoC is EVM-compatible, meaning that any EVM-based stablecoin issuers can participate using the framework going forward.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.45 percent and weekly performance of 3.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 126.20K shares, SHG reached to a volume of 78768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR [SHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHG shares is $33.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHG stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42.

SHG stock trade performance evaluation

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR [SHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, SHG shares gained by 7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.52 for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR [SHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.49, while it was recorded at 29.91 for the last single week of trading, and 26.89 for the last 200 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR [SHG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR [SHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.42. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.72.

Return on Total Capital for SHG is now 2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR [SHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 296.98. Additionally, SHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.07.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR [SHG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR go to 3.70%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. ADR [SHG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SHG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SHG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SHG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.