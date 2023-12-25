Seaport Research Partners lifts Madison Square Garden Sports Corp [MSGS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp [NYSE: MSGS] gained 0.04% or 0.07 points to close at $178.92 with a heavy trading volume of 74557 shares. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that OURA NAMED OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE NEW YORK KNICKS.

OURA will be Integrated Across Knicks Digital Assets and During Knicks Games at The Garden, Including Brand Exposure and Unique Activations.

OURA & Knicks Guard Jalen Brunson Team Up for Branded Content.

It opened the trading session at $179.34, the shares rose to $180.25 and dropped to $178.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MSGS points out that the company has recorded -0.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 135.72K shares, MSGS reached to a volume of 74557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Madison Square Garden Sports Corp [MSGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSGS shares is $244.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSGS in the course of the last twelve months was 44.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for MSGS stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp [MSGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, MSGS shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp [MSGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.08, while it was recorded at 178.25 for the last single week of trading, and 183.82 for the last 200 days.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp [MSGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp [MSGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.01 and a Gross Margin at +57.71. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Total Capital for MSGS is now 53.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.90. Additionally, MSGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 200.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp [MSGS] managed to generate an average of $264,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Madison Square Garden Sports Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp [MSGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp go to 16.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Madison Square Garden Sports Corp [MSGS]

The top three institutional holders of MSGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MSGS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MSGS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.