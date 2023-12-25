Scotiabank slashes price target on Stantec Inc [STN] – find out why.

Stantec Inc [NYSE: STN] gained 1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $78.83 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Stantec announces renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan.

Stantec Inc. (“Stantec”), a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ( the “TSX”) respecting the renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”). Pursuant to the NCIB documentation filed with the TSX, Stantec may purchase up to 2,281,339 common shares, representing approximately 2% of Stantec’s 114,066,995 issued and outstanding common shares as of December 1, 2023. The purchases may commence on December 13, 2023 and will terminate no later than December 12, 2024. Except for block purchases permitted under the rules and policies of the TSX, the number of shares to be purchased per day will not exceed 88,772 or approximately 25% of the average daily trading volume for the six full calendar months ending November 30, 2023, which is 355,090 shares. Stantec will make the purchases on the open market through the facilities of the TSX or any alternative Canadian trading system, and the prices that Stantec will pay for any common shares will be the market price of such shares at the time of acquisition. All shares purchased by Stantec will be cancelled.

Stantec Inc represents 114.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.99 billion with the latest information. STN stock price has been found in the range of $77.99 to $78.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 115.93K shares, STN reached a trading volume of 74236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stantec Inc [STN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STN shares is $84.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STN stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Stantec Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stantec Inc is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for STN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for STN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

Trading performance analysis for STN stock

Stantec Inc [STN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, STN shares gained by 13.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.69 for Stantec Inc [STN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.25, while it was recorded at 77.52 for the last single week of trading, and 64.44 for the last 200 days.

Stantec Inc [STN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stantec Inc [STN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.43 and a Gross Margin at +37.59. Stantec Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.35.

Return on Total Capital for STN is now 10.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stantec Inc [STN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.10. Additionally, STN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stantec Inc [STN] managed to generate an average of $9,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Stantec Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

Stantec Inc [STN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stantec Inc go to 7.02%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Stantec Inc [STN]

The top three institutional holders of STN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.