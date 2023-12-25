Research Frontiers Inc. [REFR] Is Currently -0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Research Frontiers Inc. [NASDAQ: REFR] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.00 during the day while it closed the day at $0.95. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Research Frontiers Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today.

Research Frontiers Inc. stock has also gained 0.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REFR stock has declined by -18.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.75% and lost -50.37% year-on date.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The market cap for REFR stock reached $31.77 million, with 33.15 million shares outstanding and 27.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.11K shares, REFR reached a trading volume of 78094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Research Frontiers Inc. [REFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REFR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Research Frontiers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Research Frontiers Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for REFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

REFR stock trade performance evaluation

Research Frontiers Inc. [REFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, REFR shares dropped by -8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for Research Frontiers Inc. [REFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0316, while it was recorded at 0.9460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4296 for the last 200 days.

Research Frontiers Inc. [REFR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Research Frontiers Inc. [REFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -486.42 and a Gross Margin at +67.55. Research Frontiers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -494.61.

Return on Total Capital for REFR is now -54.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Research Frontiers Inc. [REFR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.68. Additionally, REFR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Research Frontiers Inc. [REFR] managed to generate an average of -$444,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Research Frontiers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Research Frontiers Inc. [REFR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REFR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Research Frontiers Inc. go to 30.00%.

Research Frontiers Inc. [REFR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of REFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in REFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in REFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.