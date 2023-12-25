Relmada Therapeutics Inc [RLMD] moved up 3.73: Why It’s Important

Relmada Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RLMD] closed the trading session at $3.06 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.9011, while the highest price level was $3.20. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Relmada Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today provided a corporate update and announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, November 8, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.

“We continue to advance our Phase 3 clinical development plan for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD),” said Sergio Traversa, Relmada’s Chief Executive Officer. “Enrollment in the ongoing Reliance II (study 302) is progressing as planned and it remains on track to be completed in the in the first half of 2024. The initial patients have been enrolled into Relight, the new Phase 3 study (study 304), and we continue to anticipate the completion of this trial in the second half of next year. Additionally, we are encouraged by the recently announced efficacy and safety data from the one year, open-label safety study, Reliance-OLS (study 310), which showed rapid and sustained improvement in MADRS score with REL-1017 in both de novo patients and the full analysis set.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.32 percent and weekly performance of 23.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 152.72K shares, RLMD reached to a volume of 413209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Relmada Therapeutics Inc [RLMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLMD shares is $10.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Relmada Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Relmada Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

RLMD stock trade performance evaluation

Relmada Therapeutics Inc [RLMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.39. With this latest performance, RLMD shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for Relmada Therapeutics Inc [RLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc [RLMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Relmada Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.95 and a Current Ratio set at 12.95.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc [RLMD]: Institutional Ownership

