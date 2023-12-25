Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc [RRGB] stock Upgrade by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $14

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc [NASDAQ: RRGB] closed the trading session at $12.17 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.00, while the highest price level was $12.342. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Names Meghan Spuler Chief People Officer.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced the completion of its best-in-class leadership team with the appointment of Meghan Spuler as Chief People Officer, effective Dec. 11. Spuler succeeds Mark Simpson, who joined the company as Interim Chief People Officer in May 2023. Simpson will remain in an advisory capacity until the transition is complete.

“Meghan’s expertise and proven reputation for championing cultures of inclusivity, high performance and Operations partnership will bring tremendous value to Red Robin as we continue to transform our brand for the future,” said Red Robin President and CEO GJ Hart. “With our permanent chief people officer role now in place, we’ve completed our industry-best leadership team that’s committed to Red Robin’s North Star plan, delivering exceptional Team Member, Guest and Shareholder value and building a healthy, sustainable brand for decades to come.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 118.10 percent and weekly performance of 6.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 214.71K shares, RRGB reached to a volume of 91963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRGB shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

RRGB stock trade performance evaluation

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc [RRGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.66. With this latest performance, RRGB shares gained by 28.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.16 for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc [RRGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 11.83 for the last single week of trading, and 11.63 for the last 200 days.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc [RRGB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc [RRGB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.33 and a Gross Margin at +9.45. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.14.

Return on Total Capital for RRGB is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc [RRGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12,225.73. Additionally, RRGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11,260.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc [RRGB] managed to generate an average of -$3,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc [RRGB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc go to 10.00%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc [RRGB]: Institutional Ownership

