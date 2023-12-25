Raymond James lifts Preferred Bank [Los Angeles, CA] [PFBC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) [NASDAQ: PFBC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.39%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Preferred Bank Announces Increased Cash Dividend.

Chairman and CEO Li Yu commented, “We’re extremely pleased to announce this increase in the cash dividend as it is a direct reflection of the strong performance and earnings growth of the Bank throughout 2023.”.

Over the last 12 months, PFBC stock rose by 1.54%. The one-year Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.43. The average equity rating for PFBC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.13 billion, with 15.88 million shares outstanding and 13.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 89.11K shares, PFBC stock reached a trading volume of 94440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Preferred Bank [Los Angeles, CA] [PFBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFBC shares is $80.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFBC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.38.

PFBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) [PFBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, PFBC shares gained by 19.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.03 for Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) [PFBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.73, while it was recorded at 75.64 for the last single week of trading, and 58.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Preferred Bank [Los Angeles, CA] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) [PFBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.45. Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.74.

Return on Total Capital for PFBC is now 23.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) [PFBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.80. Additionally, PFBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) [PFBC] managed to generate an average of $430,913 per employee.Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

PFBC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Preferred Bank (Los Angeles, CA) go to 10.00%.

Preferred Bank [Los Angeles, CA] [PFBC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PFBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PFBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PFBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.