POSCO Holdings Inc ADR [PKX] is 72.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

POSCO Holdings Inc ADR [NYSE: PKX] slipped around -0.75 points on Friday, while shares priced at $93.73 at the close of the session, down -0.79%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM that POSCO Holdings Takes First Step in Developing 40,000 Tons of Green Hydrogen Production in Western Australia.

On October 12, POSCO Holdings signed a joint study agreement with Engie in Perth, Australia, launching a pre-feasibility study for the second stage of green hydrogen production in Western Australia.

This agreement follows the first stage, which involves an annual production of 2,000 tons of green hydrogen.

POSCO Holdings Inc ADR stock is now 72.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PKX Stock saw the intraday high of $94.06 and lowest of $93.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 133.09, which means current price is +76.45% above from all time high which was touched on 07/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 196.64K shares, PKX reached a trading volume of 85929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about POSCO Holdings Inc ADR [PKX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PKX shares is $118.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PKX stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PKX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PKX in the course of the last twelve months was 54.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.56.

How has PKX stock performed recently?

POSCO Holdings Inc ADR [PKX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, PKX shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PKX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR [PKX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.85, while it was recorded at 94.33 for the last single week of trading, and 87.00 for the last 200 days.

POSCO Holdings Inc ADR [PKX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and POSCO Holdings Inc ADR [PKX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.71 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. POSCO Holdings Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.71.

Return on Total Capital for PKX is now 6.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, POSCO Holdings Inc ADR [PKX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.85. Additionally, PKX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, POSCO Holdings Inc ADR [PKX] managed to generate an average of $14,286,401,565 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.POSCO Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR [PKX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PKX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR [PKX]

The top three institutional holders of PKX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PKX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PKX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.