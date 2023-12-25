Performant Financial Corp [PFMT] Revenue clocked in at $110.42 million, down -19.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Performant Financial Corp [NASDAQ: PFMT] price surged by 2.82 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Performant to Participate in the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference.

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the “Company”), primarily operating as Performant Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that it will participate in the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference that is being held in New York City on Thursday November 16th.

Rohit Ramchandani, CFO, will be meeting with investors to share insights into the Company’s recent results, achievements, and strategies.

A sum of 90837 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 160.45K shares. Performant Financial Corp shares reached a high of $2.95 and dropped to a low of $2.82 until finishing in the latest session at $2.92.

The one-year PFMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.07. The average equity rating for PFMT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Performant Financial Corp [PFMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFMT shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Performant Financial Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performant Financial Corp is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFMT in the course of the last twelve months was 98.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.48.

PFMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Performant Financial Corp [PFMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, PFMT shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Performant Financial Corp [PFMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Performant Financial Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performant Financial Corp [PFMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.32 and a Gross Margin at -6.32. Performant Financial Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.99.

Return on Total Capital for PFMT is now -6.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performant Financial Corp [PFMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.41. Additionally, PFMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performant Financial Corp [PFMT] managed to generate an average of -$6,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Performant Financial Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.48 and a Current Ratio set at 3.48.

PFMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performant Financial Corp go to 20.00%.

Performant Financial Corp [PFMT] Institutonal Ownership Details

