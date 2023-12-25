Peoples Bancorp, Inc. [Marietta, OH] [PEBO] Is Currently 0.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) [NASDAQ: PEBO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.79%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 6:05 AM that PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.

The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (“Peoples”) (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share on October 23, 2023, payable on November 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 6, 2023.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $13.8 million. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples’ common shares of $25.55 on October 20, 2023, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 6.11%.

Over the last 12 months, PEBO stock rose by 19.99%. The one-year Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.62. The average equity rating for PEBO stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.21 billion, with 35.36 million shares outstanding and 32.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.62K shares, PEBO stock reached a trading volume of 89792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peoples Bancorp, Inc. [Marietta, OH] [PEBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEBO shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEBO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.28.

PEBO Stock Performance Analysis:

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) [PEBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, PEBO shares gained by 16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.58 for Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) [PEBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.34, while it was recorded at 33.78 for the last single week of trading, and 27.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peoples Bancorp, Inc. [Marietta, OH] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) [PEBO] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.20. Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.95.

Return on Total Capital for PEBO is now 10.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) [PEBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.52. Additionally, PEBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) [PEBO] managed to generate an average of $79,591 per employee.Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

PEBO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEBO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) go to 8.00%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. [Marietta, OH] [PEBO] Institutonal Ownership Details

