PC Connection, Inc. [CNXN] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

PC Connection, Inc. [NASDAQ: CNXN] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $68.25 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Connection Launches Helix Center for Applied AI and Robotics.

New Offering Streamlines Access to Expertise and Resources on Artificial Intelligence and Automation.

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce the company has launched the Helix Center for Applied AI and Robotics. Helix brings together industry-leading experts, resources, and support designed to help organizations of all sizes realize the benefits of artificial intelligence and automation.

PC Connection, Inc. represents 26.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.79 billion with the latest information. CNXN stock price has been found in the range of $67.97 to $69.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 59.24K shares, CNXN reached a trading volume of 72098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PC Connection, Inc. [CNXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNXN shares is $66.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNXN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for PC Connection, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PC Connection, Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNXN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.64.

Trading performance analysis for CNXN stock

PC Connection, Inc. [CNXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, CNXN shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.58 for PC Connection, Inc. [CNXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.73, while it was recorded at 68.09 for the last single week of trading, and 50.34 for the last 200 days.

PC Connection, Inc. [CNXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PC Connection, Inc. [CNXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.86 and a Gross Margin at +16.45. PC Connection, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.86.

Return on Total Capital for CNXN is now 16.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PC Connection, Inc. [CNXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.07. Additionally, CNXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PC Connection, Inc. [CNXN] managed to generate an average of $33,229 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.84.PC Connection, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.64 and a Current Ratio set at 3.06.

PC Connection, Inc. [CNXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PC Connection, Inc. go to 8.00%.

