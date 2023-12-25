Pathward Financial Inc [CASH] Is Currently 0.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pathward Financial Inc [NASDAQ: CASH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.66%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Pathward Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (“Pathward Financial” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASH) announced that the Company will pay a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the first fiscal quarter of 2024. This dividend will be payable on January 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 12, 2023.

At September 30, 2023, the Company had total assets of $7.54 billion and shareholders’ equity of $650.6 million.

Over the last 12 months, CASH stock rose by 23.38%. The one-year Pathward Financial Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.3. The average equity rating for CASH stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 billion, with 26.18 million shares outstanding and 25.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 178.44K shares, CASH stock reached a trading volume of 93866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pathward Financial Inc [CASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CASH shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pathward Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pathward Financial Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14.

CASH Stock Performance Analysis:

Pathward Financial Inc [CASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, CASH shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.11 for Pathward Financial Inc [CASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.07, while it was recorded at 53.02 for the last single week of trading, and 47.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pathward Financial Inc Fundamentals:

Pathward Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

Pathward Financial Inc [CASH] Institutonal Ownership Details

