Outbrain Inc [OB] gain 24.59% so far this year. What now?

Outbrain Inc [NASDAQ: OB] price surged by 3.20 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Outbrain Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

“First we want to address the situation in the Middle East and express our support to the people of Israel and our employees and their families,” said David Kostman and Yaron Galai, Outbrain’s Co-CEOs.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

A sum of 80439 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 111.60K shares. Outbrain Inc shares reached a high of $4.57 and dropped to a low of $4.36 until finishing in the latest session at $4.51.

The one-year OB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.33. The average equity rating for OB stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Outbrain Inc [OB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OB shares is $5.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OB stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Outbrain Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outbrain Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

OB Stock Performance Analysis:

Outbrain Inc [OB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, OB shares gained by 19.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Outbrain Inc [OB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Outbrain Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outbrain Inc [OB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.35 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Outbrain Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.48.

Return on Total Capital for OB is now -2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outbrain Inc [OB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.65. Additionally, OB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outbrain Inc [OB] managed to generate an average of -$22,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Outbrain Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Outbrain Inc [OB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.