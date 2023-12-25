Oppenheimer lifts Chromadex Corp [CDXC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chromadex Corp [NASDAQ: CDXC] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.45 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 9:04 AM that ChromaDex Supports the US Military with its Industry Leading NAD+ Supplement, Tru Niagen®.

Tru Niagen is now available to US troops through an exclusive Military program.

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) and healthy aging research, is proud to announce its inaugural initiative to support the US Military.

Chromadex Corp represents 74.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $108.92 million with the latest information. CDXC stock price has been found in the range of $1.41 to $1.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 78.36K shares, CDXC reached a trading volume of 79245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chromadex Corp [CDXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDXC shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDXC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Chromadex Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chromadex Corp is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDXC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

Trading performance analysis for CDXC stock

Chromadex Corp [CDXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, CDXC shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.33 for Chromadex Corp [CDXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3885, while it was recorded at 1.4220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4914 for the last 200 days.

Chromadex Corp [CDXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chromadex Corp [CDXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at +59.40. Chromadex Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.96.

Return on Total Capital for CDXC is now -25.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chromadex Corp [CDXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.85. Additionally, CDXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chromadex Corp [CDXC] managed to generate an average of -$146,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Chromadex Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chromadex Corp [CDXC]

