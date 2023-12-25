Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [OPY] moved up 0.49: Why It’s Important

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [NYSE: OPY] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 0.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.07. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Oppenheimer Appoints Richard Jasen As Head of Technology & Consumer Private Capital.

With Experience Across the Technology Spectrum and Other High-Growth Companies, Jasen Has Advised on Approximately 100 Transactions Representing Over $7 Billion in Value.

Investor Relationship Network Spans Early-Stage Venture Capitalists, Growth-Focused Private Equity, Later-Stage Buyout Firms and Cross-Over Hedge Funds.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 74656 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc stands at 2.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for OPY stock reached $426.31 million, with 10.87 million shares outstanding and 5.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.90K shares, OPY reached a trading volume of 74656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [OPY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPY shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46.

How has OPY stock performed recently?

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [OPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, OPY shares gained by 2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.88 for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [OPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.29, while it was recorded at 40.64 for the last single week of trading, and 38.46 for the last 200 days.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [OPY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [OPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.25 and a Gross Margin at +94.60. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.91.

Return on Total Capital for OPY is now 4.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [OPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.54. Additionally, OPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [OPY] managed to generate an average of $11,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.

Earnings analysis for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [OPY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc [OPY]

The top three institutional holders of OPY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OPY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OPY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.