ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS] moved up 5.56: Why It’s Important

ONE Group Hospitality Inc [NASDAQ: STKS] closed the trading session at $6.27 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.4701, while the highest price level was $6.34. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Opens STK Boston.

STK Steakhouse’s unforgettable energy brings the whole Vibe Dining experience to Back Bay.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the bustling and lively Back Bay district of Boston. Located at 222 Berkeley St. (at the corner of Berkeley and St. James Ave.), the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with elevated culinary curations, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Boston – a company-owned location – is the first STK restaurant in the state of Massachusetts, marking the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.48 percent and weekly performance of 4.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 83.15K shares, STKS reached to a volume of 94773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STKS shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STKS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for ONE Group Hospitality Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONE Group Hospitality Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

STKS stock trade performance evaluation

ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, STKS shares gained by 33.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.79 for ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +17.20. ONE Group Hospitality Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Total Capital for STKS is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 264.74. Additionally, STKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 253.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS] managed to generate an average of $3,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.ONE Group Hospitality Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONE Group Hospitality Inc go to 1.20%.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc [STKS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.