Nova Ltd [NVMI] gain 65.60% so far this year. What now?

Nova Ltd [NASDAQ: NVMI] loss -0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $135.26 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Nova Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Nova Ltd represents 28.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.91 billion with the latest information. NVMI stock price has been found in the range of $134.62 to $136.5025.

If compared to the average trading volume of 128.71K shares, NVMI reached a trading volume of 74352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nova Ltd [NVMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVMI shares is $141.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVMI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Nova Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova Ltd is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVMI in the course of the last twelve months was 32.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for NVMI stock

Nova Ltd [NVMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, NVMI shares gained by 8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.83 for Nova Ltd [NVMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.20, while it was recorded at 133.87 for the last single week of trading, and 110.43 for the last 200 days.

Nova Ltd [NVMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nova Ltd [NVMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.73 and a Gross Margin at +55.54. Nova Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.57.

Return on Total Capital for NVMI is now 19.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nova Ltd [NVMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.92. Additionally, NVMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nova Ltd [NVMI] managed to generate an average of $119,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Nova Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

Nova Ltd [NVMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nova Ltd go to 32.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nova Ltd [NVMI]

The top three institutional holders of NVMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVMI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.