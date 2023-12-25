Noble Capital Markets lifts Kandi Technologies Group Inc [KNDI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc [NASDAQ: KNDI] loss -1.79% or -0.05 points to close at $2.74 with a heavy trading volume of 74362 shares. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Kandi Technologies Announces Share Buyback of Up to $30 Million.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman of Kandi, stated, “We believe the market is undervaluing Kandi, primarily because investors may not fully grasp the exciting growth prospects of our all-electric off-road vehicle business. To demonstrate our confidence and maximize shareholder value, we have decided to initiate a share buyback. This decision reflects our belief in our liquidity and business potential, affirming our commitment to creating value for our shareholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.73, the shares rose to $2.80 and dropped to $2.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KNDI points out that the company has recorded -30.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 104.71K shares, KNDI reached to a volume of 74362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kandi Technologies Group Inc [KNDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNDI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kandi Technologies Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNDI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.42.

Trading performance analysis for KNDI stock

Kandi Technologies Group Inc [KNDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, KNDI shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.04 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc [KNDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.66 and a Gross Margin at +16.57. Kandi Technologies Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.29.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now -5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.22. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$12,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Kandi Technologies Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.42 and a Current Ratio set at 4.16.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kandi Technologies Group Inc [KNDI]

The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KNDI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KNDI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.